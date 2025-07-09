Wakefield Trinity half-back leaves club in deal to join Super League rivals

Wakefield Trinity half-back Olly Russell has left the club on a short-term deal, having agreed to sign for Salford Red Devils on loan.

Russell is just returning from an injury lay-off but had been named in Wakefield’s 21-man squad to take on Hull FC on Thursday evening.

However, he will now not play for Trinity and will instead head across the Pennines on a two-week deal that could be extended, after agreeing to sign for Paul Rowley’s Red Devils.

The move comes after Salford were unable to extend the loan deal of Danny Richardson. He has returned to Hull KR and could feature for the Robins this weekend with Mikey Lewis unavailable due to a head knock.

Trinity confirmed Russell’s exit saying: “The move will see Russell gain valuable game time as he returns from his hand injury that has kept him on the sideline.”

Russell will now come straight into consideration for Salford for their huge home clash with Castleford Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

It is a vital piece of business at a crucial time for Salford given Richardson has returned to Hull KR. Russell will partner Jayden Nikorima in the halves for that game on Sunday afternoon.

He joined Wakefield at the start of this season from West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Giants but injuries have meant he has struggled to hold down a regular place in the Trinity side.

And he will now get game-time across the Pennines with the Red Devils in the coming weeks.

