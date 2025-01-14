Wakefield Trinity free up quota spot after shock exit of overseas forward

Wakefield Trinity have released forward Luke Bain by mutual consent: freeing up a quota spot in their squad ahead of their return to Super League.

Bain signed for Trinity last season ahead of their one and only season in the Championship. He made 12 appearances for the club, scoring once as Wakefield completed a domestic treble and a clean sweep of the second tier.

But he has now left the club by mutual consent ahead of their return to the elite. Wakefield say he will return to Australia to secure a new playing contract – but crucially, it gives Trinity room to manoeuvre in the transfer market ahead of the big kick-off next month.

They are now one of only a handful of clubs with quota spots remaining going into the new season – with Huddersfield Giants and Leigh Leopards the other.

That puts Wakefield in a unique position, not least given the developing situation at Salford Red Devils. Clubs are yet to vote on whether or not they will grant each other exemptions on the salary cap and the overseas quota to sign Salford players should the club decide to cash in on some of their biggest assets.

But if they don’t, it means Wakefield would now be at a distinct advantage over their rivals given how they have room on the salary cap and the quota following Bain’s departure.

Trinity could also head Down Under to fill their last quota spot, a route they have taken with some success in the last year given the emergence of players like Ky Rodwell.

