Wakefield Trinity forward Mathieu Cozza could be set for a move across West Yorkshire in 2026, with Huddersfield Giants among the clubs looking at the French international.

Cozza is one of a handful of players to leave Trinity following the end of this season, and he is yet to officially sign anywhere else for next season as things stand.

But the forward is picking up interest from elsewhere, and Luke Robinson’s Giants are among the clubs who are weighing up the prospect of a transfer deal and have held talks with the player.

The 25-year-old was one of a number of players who arrived at the DIY Kitchens Stadium ahead of their one and only campaign in the Championship under Daryl Powell, having signed from Featherstone Rovers.

He made 15 appearances during their historic campaign last year in which Trinity won the Championship and the 1895 Cup, but has gone on to play an even more important role in 2025.

Cozza featured 17 times for Wakefield, but was told towards the end of the season that he would not be retained heading into 2026.

However, he is keen to remain in England and is settled locally, and it could well transpire that the French international may now move to Huddersfield.

The Giants are in the process of rebuilding their squad after a disappointing campaign and have identified Cozza as a possible target, with talks held about a deal.

