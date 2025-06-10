Wakefield Trinity forward leaves club as immediate exit confirmed

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the departure of Isaac Shaw with immediate effect, with the forward set to pursue a new opportunity away from Belle Vue.

The 22-year-old made his Trinity debut back in 2022, and has since made 12 appearances for the club. He has also had loan spells at Hull KR, Sheffield Eagles, Hunslet and Batley Bulldogs in that time.

Wakefield Trinity confirm immediate departure of Isaac Shaw

A statement posted on the club’s social media channels confirmed the news, reading: “Isaac Shaw has left Wakefield Trinity by mutual consent to pursue another opportunity.

“We would like to pass on our thanks to Isaac for his service over the years and want to wish him well on his future career!”

Isaac Shaw has left Wakefield Trinity by mutual consent to pursue another opportunity. We would like to pass on our thanks to Isaac for his service over the years and want to wish him well on his future career! pic.twitter.com/PsmcWM9bH0 — Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) June 10, 2025

The front-rower progressed through the Wakefield academy to make his debut in 2022, and in his maiden campaign notched five appearances. In that season, he also featured for Sheffield Eagles on loan, making a further two appearances.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Leeds’ ‘secret weapon’ shares inside story on success and head coach aspirations

He returned to Wakefield in 2023, featuring once for Mark Applegarth’s side alongside a brief loan spell at Hull KR, where he again played one match.

In 2024, he was sent on dual-registration duty to League One side Hunselt, featuring four times on their road to promotion, alongside six appearances for Daryl Powell’s men on their respective journey back to Super League.

Shaw has again spent the bulk of the 2025 season out on loan, this time with Championship outfit Batley, where he has featured on six occasions.

At the time of writing, his future destination is not yet confirmed, but confirmation is expected soon.

READ NEXT: Every rumoured Super League transfer for 2026 including Hull FC trio and outgoing Wigan men