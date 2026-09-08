Wakefield Trinity are the latest Super League club to have posted big financial losses in their year-end accounts – with Trinity losing almost £1.5million in 2025.

Trinity were traditionally one of Super League’s more sustainable clubs in recent years, and had even posted tiny profits on occasions, as well as small financial losses compared to the rest of the competition.

However, that was at a time when the club were consistently among the lowest-spending clubs in Super League. With the riches and ambition of owner Matt Ellis and his family behind them, Wakefield have pushed the boat and become one of the competition’s most eye-catching and progressive clubs.

But that has come at a cost, with Trinity joining the heavyweights of the competition who have posted losses in excess of £1million in their latest financial outlook.

Wakefield post significant losses

In total, Wakefield’s parent company, Spirit of 1873, lost £1,409,163 throughout the year of 2025.

That is a significant loss but one that Ellis has spoken frequently about being able to finance himself with little issue. It is also a reduction in losses from 2024, when Wakefield lost around £1.9million during their season in the Championship.

Trinity have likely been able to buffer some of those losses with an increase in distribution money after being promoted back to Super League, but their salary spend would have also risen significantly in 2025.

It is expected to go up again this year after bringing in players such as Tyson Smoothy and Jazz Tevaga.

Wakefield show signs of growth with turnover

However, a sign of Wakefield’s growth is evident by scraping through their accounts and looking at their turnover, which has risen enormously in 2025.

In 2024, Ellis’ first year of owning the club, Wakefield had a turnover of around £3.6million. That rose sharply in 2025 to just over £6million. That figure was helped by a central distribution of £1.375million by virtue of being in Super League, compared to just £192,522 from being in the Championship.

That underlines how Ellis has helped drive more money into Wakefield, most likely through the newly-developed main stand at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

But Wakefield also spent around a million pounds more on salaries, with a spend of almost £4.5million in that area in the 2025 calendar year – though that includes all staff at the club, not just players.

WATCH THE NEW LRL PODCAST!