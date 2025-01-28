Wakefield Trinity fill overseas quota spot as they swoop to sign young powerhouse prop

Wakefield Trinity have filled their vacant overseas quota spot with the signing of young forward Caius Faatili from Queensland Cup outfit Sunshine Coast Falcons on a one-year deal.

Faatili scored eight tries in 22 appearances for the Falcons last year, and was frequently found at the top of the second-grade competition’s charts for tackle busts.

The prop, still only 23, had featured 17 times in the Q Cup for Wynnum-Manly Seagulls across the two seasons prior.

And though he awaits an official first-grade debut, the young gun did notch an appearance in pre-season for Melbourne Storm against Canterbury Bulldogs last February.

Trinity, who had a vacant quota spot following Luke Bain’s departure from the club during the off-season, are now back up to maximum capacity in that respect.

In their press release announcing his signature, Wakefield state that Faatili is expected to be available for their Round 1 clash against Leeds Rhinos on February 15.

The forward said: “I’m looking forward to getting over to Wakefield as soon as possible now that I have signed.

“I’m excited to see where the club can get to now that they’re back in Super League and I’m looking forward to being a part of that journey. I’ve heard a lot about the Wakefield fans and I can’t wait to play in front of a packed out crowd.

Faatili joins Trinity following their treble-winning Championship campaign under the tutelage of Daryl Powell – who guided them to the 1895 Cup and League Leaders’ Shield before sealing victory in the second tier’s Grand Final.

Veteran coach Powell added: “We are delighted Caius has agreed to join us.

“He fits into our recruitment strategy of young ambitious overseas players. We think we have found another quality addition in Caius whose leg speed and aggressive ball carrying will add another dimension to our pack.

“We look forward to welcoming Caius in the near future as we close in on the start of the season.”

