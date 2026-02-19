Wakefield Trinity look set to welcome back with Ky Rodwell and Oli Pratt for this Sunday’s trip to Huddersfield Giants – but the returns of Tom Johnstone and Caius Faatili will be at least another week away.

Trinity lost to newly-promoted Toulouse last weekend without a string of frontline stars including England winger Johnstone, who has had minor surgery on a knee clear-out.

Rodwell and Pratt also missed that opener due to minor injuries, but they are both clear to come back into the team this week – which Daryl Powell kept closely guarded in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

However, he did confirm that both Rodwell and Pratt had come through the week’s training unscathed.

“We’ve had a pretty good week,” he said. “We’ve reviewed it on Monday got it out of the way but we’re disappointed with the performance and the result. It’s a tough one to take.

“Ky has trained and Pratty has trained, so there’s a few options to come into the team but I’ll make those calls later in the week.”

However, both Johnstone and Faatili are unavailable for Sunday’s West Yorkshire derby with the Giants, as both teams look to score their first Super League victories of the campaign.

He said: “Tom and Caius are looking okay and won’t be too far away so we’re seeing how that goes for the week after that. Caius has just had a minor issue in his calf which is nothing major but it’s kept him out of the team so he has had an issue there.”

And Trinity will likely be able to call on Trey Lolesio after his partner gave birth last week – while Isaiah Vagana took to the field against Toulouse while his partner, who has now also given birth, was expecting.

“Both babies have been born,” he said.

“Isaiah was the one who played while his partner was ready to give birth; it was a challenge that it created a bit of doubt with two guys having babies so it was an awkward week for the team selection – but they’re all good.”