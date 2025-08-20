Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell has agreed a new long-term deal with the Super League club – with Ste Mills becoming their new director of rugby on a six-year contract.

Powell has helped revolutionise Trinity since joining the club at the start of the 2024 season. He guided them to a clean sweep of all three trophies in 2024 before helping mount an impressive play-off push in Super League this year.

And Wakefield have acted decisively in tying down Powell and assistant coach Michael Shenton. They have both signed new four-year contract extensions that keeps them at Trinity until the end of 2029.

Powell said: “Signing this contract was probably the easiest decision I’ve had to make in my whole career. I have felt at home at this club since I came and I’m really enjoying building something special in conjunction with Matt and his family.

“The players have been outstanding and my back room team is 2nd to none. I feel we have a big opportunity to do something special over the coming years and I’m really looking forward to building on the excellent platform we have laid down.

“The way I felt supported during my family’s difficulty this year meant the world to me and I intend on paying back to the unbelievable owners we have at the club.

“Alongside this, I’m feeling really connected to the fan base and that makes a big difference for any head coach. We have a powerful arrow of everyone at the club pointing in the same direction, we have a big year this year which sets us up for long-term success in all areas of the club.”

Meanwhile Mills, who was previously the club’s recruitment and salary cap manager, has agreed to become director of rugby and has signed a deal until the end of the 2031 campaign.

He has been responsible for signings such as Caius Faatili and Ky Rodwell, who have become stars at Trinity.

Mills said: “I’m really proud to be stepping up as Director of Rugby here at Wakefield Trinity. This club has become a big part of my life in such a short space of time, and to be given the chance to stay through until the end of 2031 is something I don’t take lightly.

“We’ve got big plans, and I can’t wait to keep working with everyone at the club to push Wakefield forward. I’d like to thank Matt, Craig and all the Ellis family for trusting me in this position and we as a group cannot wait to take Wakefield Trinity into the top tier of rugby league.”

Shenton added: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to extend my contract. To have the opportunity to coach professional rugby is a privilege in itself but at a club with the ambition of Wakey, makes it that bit more special. The coaching staff and playing group are class to work with so it was an incredibly easy decision to extend.

“The club is growing all the time, you only have to come to our home games and the atmosphere is fast becoming the one of the best in Super League and there are lots of people to take credit for that from Matt, the players, and our supporters.

“This season has already had some really special moments and hopefully we have a few more in the coming months. I’m also excited to see what we can achieve in the future in the coming seasons as well.”