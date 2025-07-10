Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell has accused his Hull FC counterpart John Cartwright of influencing the match officials at half-time in Thursday’s game between the two sides: but insists that the best team won.

Powell’s side led 10-0 at the interval in an incredibly scrappy game at the MKM Stadium, before Hull scored 16 unanswered points after the break to win 16-10 and move above Wakefield into sixth place on the table.

But Powell cut a frustrated figure post-match on multiple fronts. He was quick to praise Hull for their second half display and insisted his side deserved nothing from the game, calling it their worst display since he took charge over 18 months ago.

However, the Wakefield boss also pointed to an 8-0 penalty count against his side in the second half and suggested Cartwright’s actions at half-time influenced match referee James Vella.

Powell told Sky Sports: “I didn’t like what happened at half-time with the referee. The influence of walking up and down saying how much the penalty count is. It’s 8-0 in the second half.

“I think Hull deserved to win based on the second half performance. But I’ve never seen a game like it. I think influencing like that is not great.”

When asked who was influencing the officials, Powell continued: “John’s walking up and down influencing the referee. I’ve done it in the past, it happens, but I don’t think it should work and I think it has worked: the game has completely flipped on its head.

“I don’t get it. We’ve not got a penalty in second half, they didn’t get one in the first half.. what’s the flow of the game? I don’t get it.”

But Powell did not absolve his side of any blame despite that frustration.

He said: “We’ve lost a game, I copped the Hull KR one but I don’t cop this one. I thought it was way off.

“We just lost our way. We made too many errors and gave penalties away and we lost our push and our kick pressure, and everything we’ve been about. It’s our worst performance so far. I don’t think we can play like that and win a Super League game.”