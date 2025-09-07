Wakefield Trinity have confirmed that six stars will depart Belle Vue come the end of the year, including both Liam Hood and Renouf Atoni, who are bound for rivals Castleford Tigers.

Having joined them from Leigh, hooker Hood has been at Wakefield since the beginning of the 2022 campaign, and has amassed 94 appearances in their colours to date.

Scoring 24 tries for Trinity so far, the Bradford-born Scotland international is now on the cusp of 300 senior career appearances.

Kiwi native Atoni meanwhile made the move to Belle Vue from NRL outfit Sydney Roosters ahead of the 2023 campaign.

He played a key role in a 2024 season which saw Daryl Powell’s side complete a clean sweep of major honours in the second tier before their return to Super League was rubber-stamped by IMG.

The 30-year-old has scored 11 tries in 64 appearances for Wakefield across all competitions.

Both Hood and Atoni are among the six players Trinity have now announced will depart at the end of 2025, with both set to link up with Castleford ahead of 2026.

Wakefield Trinity confirm six departures including Castleford Tigers-bound duo

Elsewhere, Josh Griffin – whose move to Super League hopefuls York in 2026 had already been confirmed – is on the list alongside academy graduate Jack Croft.

Griffin returned for a second stint at Belle Vue midway through 2023, and now has more than 300 senior career appearances on his CV.

Utility Croft, who was recently allowed to head out on loan to financially-stricken Salford Red Devils, made his first-team bow for Trinity back in June 2019 against St Helens.

👏🏻 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠 𝙔𝙤𝙪!! As confirmed last night at our End of Season Awards Night, we will say goodbye to six of our First Team stars at the end of 2025! We’d like to thank them for everything they’ve done for the club and will be honouring them on Saturday 13th September at our… pic.twitter.com/xY85cIIRyb — Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) September 7, 2025

Having returned to the club after a brief stint Down Under in 2023, 61 of his 75 senior appearances to date have come in a Wakefield shirt.

Winger Matty Russell and forward Mathieu Cozza round off the list of the six stars set to depart Belle Vue.

Head coach Powell confirmed Russell’s exit from the club a few weeks ago, with the veteran having scored six tries in seven appearances for his side this term after joining them on a one-year deal in the off-season.

Former Catalans Dragons ace Cozza has played 32 games for Trinity having joined them ahead of the treble-winning 2024 campaign in the Championship.

As the club published the list of departures on Sunday evening, their press release concluded: “Wakefield Trinity thank each of these players for their dedication and contributions to the club.

“They will always be part of the Trinity family, and we look forward to giving them a fitting send-off at the end of the season.”