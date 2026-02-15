Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell admitted Super League newcomers Toulouse deserved to beat them on Saturday – but insisted the new ruck rules left him frustrated and said the refereeing display ‘wasn’t good enough’.

Trinity were stunned 18-16 by the French side at the DIY Kitchens Stadium to inflict a rare home defeat on Powell’s men.

He conceded his side were not at the races, and that Sylvain Houles’ were without doubt the team who deserved to win their opening game of the season.

He said: “I just thought we got beat at everything to be honest. I thought they played really well, Toulouse.

“That was a really strong performance. I think if you go into games mentally not quite where you need to be, and it looked like we weren’t tonight, then you get beat, whoever you’re playing against.”

However, Powell could not hide his frustrations at the lack of consistency surrounding the rules in the ruck, which have been designed to speed the game up.

He continued: “It’s rugby league but not as I know it really. There has to be some consistency.

“We had a referee come and talk to us and he was saying they’ve almost got licence it looks like to do it differently. That can’t be right, can it? There has to be some kind of control there of what we’re doing. Otherwise, what do we do? What is the game? I think it’s very difficult.

“Every game you watch is different, so I’d say there’s a job to get control of that to make sure there’s some kind of consistency. Otherwise, good luck with it. I think there’s a bit of trepidation around of how long this lasts for.”

Powell then admitted he will speak to head of referees Phil Bentham about the interpretation of the rules moving forward, saying: “I’m not going to go at anybody.

“I’ll speak to Phil about tonight because I don’t think that’s good enough. I don’t think we were good enough. I don’t think the whole thing was good enough. I’ll have a couple of conversations and see where we go.”