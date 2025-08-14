Wakefield Trinity coach reveals huge injury blow as pair of debuts confirmed

Wakefield will be without influential centre Corey Hall for the remainder of the year after he required an operation on a foot injury, Trinity head coach Daryl Powell has confirmed.

Hall – who joined Wakefield on a three-year deal ahead of the 2025 campaign – has featured 21 times across all competitions this season, scoring five tries.

Having turned 23 last week, he has been among Trinity’s standout players upon their return to the top flight, playing his part in ensuring they remain in the battle to compete in the Super League play-offs this term.

But having hobbled off late on in last Friday night’s defeat at home against St Helens, he has seen his campaign come to an end.

On the back of that 34-4 reverse against Saints at Belle Vue, play-off hopefuls Trinity head to financially-stricken Salford Red Devils this weekend.

Speaking on Thursday morning during his pre-match press conference, boss Powell revealed the prognosis of the issue which had forced the centre off, saying: “Corey Hall has got an injury that’s going to keep him out for the rest of the season.

“He’s had an operation on his foot. He’s got a bone injury that’s not great. It’s a 12-week injury I think, so it’s going to keep him out for the rest of the year, he’ll be missing.

“It’s tough really, I think he’s had a really high quality season. I think he’s grown a lot over the year, he’s really improved some of his ability with the ball and defensively, he’s been really strong.

“He’s been dangerous ball carrying in back field and getting into good attacking positions. He can be really pleased with where he’s got to, but he’ll be disappointed he can’t play for the rest of the year.”

Elsewhere, Powell also confirmed that he would be utilising Sunday’s game against Super League’s bottom side to rotate his squad and hand opportunities out to two youngsters in the shape of Noah High and Neil Tchamambe.

High – who was signed from Warrington Wolves in February – and Tchamambe, who is on a season-long loan from Hull KR, will both make their debuts for Trinity.

Powell explained: “Noah High has been at Batley (on loan) doing pretty well, and he’ll get an opportunity this week.

“Neil Tchamambe will play, then we’ve got Ky (Rodwell) and Olly Russell coming back, so there are a couple of players who have been injured for a while coming back into the squad.

“Neil’s been (on loan) at Goole, he’s been doing well, and I think it’s a good opportunity for him as well.

“They’re the headline changes. We’re not taking any game for granted, but I think it’s important that we manage our resources.”

