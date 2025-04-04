Wakefield Trinity coach reveals fresh double injury blow after Challenge Cup exit

Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell has revealed that both Olly and Matty Russell appear to have broken bones during Friday night’s Challenge Cup exit to Leigh Leopards, with lay-offs likely for the pair.

Newly-promoted Trinity – who beat Leigh away from home in Super League last week – lost out 20-12 to the Leopards at Belle Vue on Friday night in the quarter-finals of the cup.

The defeat means that dreams of a return to Wembley will have to be shelved until next year, and also leaves Wakefield still waiting for their first win on home soil since returning to the top flight having won every away game to this point in the season.

But more importantly, Friday night’s defeat appears to have come at the cost of a pair of backs in the shape of namesakes Olly and Matty Russell.

Half-back Olly was forced off during the last-eight tie, while veteran winger Matty battled his way through the 80 minutes and got on the scoresheet with a try, but may well have been running on adrenaline.

Speaking in his post-match press conference at Belle Vue, Trinity coach Powell explained the pair’s injury problems as well as revealing a third man with an issue which arose prior to the game.

He detailed: “We were pretty busted there, we lost a half (Olly Russell) and then Matty Russell.

“He (Matty) broke two ribs or popped cartilages in two ribs, so he had to get jabbed up at half-time.

“We’ve had a fair bit of shuffling around in the team, we lost Griff (Josh Griffin) this morning, so I’m really proud of the boys and the way they’re going about the work.

“Olly has definitely broken his hand, so he’s gone to the hospital now to have an x-ray and to see what the issue is there, but I’m presuming that’s going to be a longish-term injury.

“Obviously, we’ve got we’ve got Truey (Jake Trueman) missing and Max (Jowitt) missing, so it’s pretty tough that for a team.”

Wakefield return to action next Friday night (April 11) with a visit to St Helens, a side who have already got the better of them this term in West Yorkshire.