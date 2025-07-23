Wakefield Trinity coach reveals double injury blow ahead of Leeds Rhinos clash as boost shared

Wakefield Trinity have lost Caleb Hamlin-Uele to a calf injury ahead of their clash with Leeds Rhinos, while Thomas Doyle has picked up a rib-related issue.

Trinity host the Rhinos at Belle Vue on Thursday night in an all-West Yorkshire affair knowing that a win would see them, at least temporarily, move back up into the top six.

Isaiah Vagana will miss out through suspension, and with the squads announced in advance of Wednesday morning’s pre-match press conference, it had already been confirmed that neither Hamlin-Uele or Doyle would feature.

It’s now been revealed though that those two have dropped out of Daryl Powell’s 21-man squad through injury.

Wakefield Trinity coach reveals double injury blow ahead of Leeds Rhinos clash

Assistant coach Michael Shenton took on pre-match media duties, and provided clarity over the pair’s injury woes.

Front-rower Hamlin-Uele has only just returned from a shoulder issue which kept him sidelined for three months, with Shenton explaining: “Caleb’s massive for us, he’s picked up a calf injury in training, which is not like him at all.

“He’s one of our most durable players, but he’s just having a bit of a torrid run with stuff like that at the moment. We’re not sure how significant or how bad it is yet, but he’s definitely out of contention for the next couple of games.

“Someone else gets his spot on the bench and we’ll go from there, but it’s a blow for us because he’s been awesome this year.”

Hooker Doyle meanwhile has only featured five times in Super League this term having also suffered a handful of injuries throughout the campaign.

Shenton detailed: “Tommy picked up an injury playing reserves. I think this season has just been littered with that kind of stuff (for him). He didn’t get a proper pre-season and this is his first look at Super League.

“He’s been unfortunate. He puts himself about, plays really physical and I just think it’s caught up with him a bit.

“He needed some time in the reserves and unfortunately he’s just picked up a rib injury. That shouldn’t be too long-term.”

Trinity boosted by young star’s return

Among those returning to Wakefield’s 21 is young gun Oli Pratt, who has missed the last three weeks with a hip issue.

Having been one of the shining stars in Powell’s squad this term, the 20-year-old’s return is a welcome one, and he is set to feature against the Rhinos.

Assistant Shenton said: “It’s great to have Pratty back, he’s come late into contention. We were expecting him back after the break but he’s trained really well and he’s come through his injury.

“He’s a young, explosive player who does not like being injured. I think our physios were happy to pass him back to us as soon as they could!

“I thought last time we played Leeds, he was very dangerous. He’s having a great season and it’s timely for him to come back into contention.”

