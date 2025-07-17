Wakefield Trinity coach gives concerning Tom Johnstone injury update with prognosis unclear

Wakefield Trinity star Tom Johnstone has had to see a specialist regarding his groin injury, with the prognosis still unclear, head coach Daryl Powell has confirmed.

Johnstone, who has scored 11 tries in 20 appearances across all competitions for Trinity since his return to the club in the off-season, was a late withdrawal from their defeat at Hull FC last week.

Having been named in Powell’s 21-man squad, the experienced winger was set to be named on the flank at the MKM Stadium as usual.

But when a groin issue flared up, he withdrew from the squad on the morning of the game, with youngster Jayden Myers playing the second Super League game of his career instead.

Johnstone has been left out of Wakefield‘s 21 for this weekend’s trip to Huddersfield Giants, and in his pre-match press conference on Thursday morning, Powell provided an update.

The veteran coach detailed: “Tom went to see a specialist yesterday just to get a diagnosis on something that’s reared up.

“He’s been in a fair bit of pain, but I’m hoping it’s not going to be too major. I haven’t got anything super specific at the moment.

“I should know a bit more today, but he’s not available this week, and then we’ll see where he’s at.

“Fingers crossed, he’ll start to get back to fitness, but I haven’t really got any timescale on that at the moment.”

Elsewhere, Trinity have been able to welcome Jake Trueman, Renouf Atoni and Matty Storton back into their 21. Trueman returns from a concussion, while Atoni has recovered from a calf issue which has kept him sidelined since the end of April.

Storton’s wait for a return has been even longer having required knee surgery back in March after damaging his cartilage, and Powell said: “From a minutes perspective, we just have to gauge it.

“He (Storton) is usually an 80-minute player, but whether he can do that tomorrow, we’ll wait and see.

“We’ll have a rotation set up so we know exactly what we’re going to do there.

“He’s been great, he’s trained well and he looks good. He looks a handful, so ‘m looking forward to seeing him play again.”

