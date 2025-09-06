Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell has provided an initial prognosis on Lachlan Walmsley after his withdrawal in their defeat at Castleford Tigers, and explained why Max Jowitt was left out of his squad.

Trinity were beaten 26-22 at The Jungle on Friday night in a result which could have big consequences where their battle for sixth spot with Hull FC is concerned.

Powell‘s side twice trailed by ten points against his former club and clawed their way back into the contest, but ultimately fell short with a subpar showing.

It means that, even if they are beaten at Hull KR on Sunday afternoon, Hull FC will remain ahead of Wakefield on the Super League ladder heading into the penultimate round of the ‘regular’ season.

Wakefield Trinity coach explains star’s withdrawal as Max Jowitt omission addressed

To make matters worse for Trinity, the defeat saw Scotland international winger Walmsley forced off on the hour-mark.

The 27-year-old had been hobbling around for circa ten minutes before eventually being withdrawn having seemingly picked up an injury in his efforts to score a try which was eventually disallowed.

Post-match, Powell wasn’t able to shed much light on the injury, but said: “Lachlan Walmsley has a knock on his knee.

“We will look at that.”

Elsewhere, the trip to The Jungle brought an omission for star full-back Jowitt, who was named as the 18th man by Powell.

Josh Rourke was instead preferred, and delivered a display which brought two tries.

The Trinity head coach explained: “Max is fully fit, I just don’t think he has been playing that great.

“Josh played well last week (against Huddersfield), and he didn’t play that well tonight, but I’ve got a call to make next week.

“He (Jowitt) has handled it outstandingly well.”

Wakefield host Super League leaders Hull KR at Belle Vue next weekend before rounding off their ‘regular’ season fixtures with a trip to financially-stricken Salford Red Devils.

