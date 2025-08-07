Wakefield assistant Michael Shenton has delivered an injury update on seven Trinity stars, with the vast majority set to make their return this weekend against St Helens or in the not too distant future.

Trinity have taken Super League by storm in their first season back in the top-flight following last year’s treble-winning campaign at second tier level.

Daryl Powell’s side sit sixth on the ladder with seven rounds remaining, and have a favourable run-in, with the play-offs becoming a very realistic target.

They host high-flying Saints on Friday night at Belle Vue though, with Paul Wellens’ side having beaten them twice already this term.

Wakefield Trinity coach delivers injury update on septet ahead of St Helens clash

Former Saints star Shenton is now an assistant coach at Wakefield, and took on Thursday morning’s media duties in the shape of their pre-match press conference.

With Isaiah Vagana returning from suspension and the 21-man squad already named, Shenton said: “The squad will be a little bit different.

“Liam Hood (tonsillitis) and Mathieu Cozza (ankle) both come back into the mixer. It’s the first time for a while actually that there’s quite a few to select from.

“Cam Scott has had a little bit of a break because he was worried about a tweak in his knee (when he was forced off against Leeds), but he’s trained all week. Cam’s all good to go.”

Elsewhere, the quartet of Caleb Hamlin-Uele (calf), Ky Rodwell (knee), Tom Johnstone (groin) and Matty Russell (knee) all remain out of action. But of those, only Hamlin-Uele’s injury is now expected to keep him out for any length of time.

Shenton detailed: “Ky‘s doing really well now. He’s come through his rehabilitation, done his final session and he’s jumped in the team session today.

“Ky will come into selection next week (against Salford) hopefully, so that’s pretty good news.

“With Tom, that’s still a little bit up in the air, he’s just started running again. He’s getting through okay, but it’ll be a slow build-up because we’re not going to rush him back.

“He’s had no load at all for the last month since he’s been out, so with Tom, there’ll be no rush. Jayden (Myers) has been doing a great job and Matty Russell is coming back into contention, he’s back fit, so we’ve got cover on the wing.

“It’s important that Tom’s fully comfortable and ready to play. We’ll make sure he’s right mentally and physically, but hopefully it’s not too far away.

“I think Caleb’s progressing nicely, but it’s a time period where it will be a couple of months from the time he did it.

“We’ve spoken about him a lot and how good he’s been. If Caleb’s in the mix, then he’s in the team, there’s no doubt about it because of the way he is as a player and a person.

“But he’s not, and other teams are very similar. I don’t think you’re ever fully fit. It’s a blow for us, but it gives someone else an opportunity.”

