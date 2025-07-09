Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell has confirmed that Jake Trueman will return next week, with forward duo Renouf Atoni and Matty Storton not too far behind him in their own recoveries.

Trueman – whose first year in a Wakefield shirt has been blighted by injury problems – was forced from the field at Craven Park in Round 16 with a shoulder issue as Trinity lost out to Hull KR.

But it wasn’t the shoulder problem which kept him out of last weekend’s win over Catalans Dragons at Belle Vue, but delayed concussion symptoms instead.

The 26-year-old will again be absent on Thursday night as Powell’s side visit his former employers Hull FC, but the Trinity boss has confirmed Trueman will be back in action very soon.

Wakefield Trinity coach delivers injury update ahead of crunch Hull FC clash as trio close in on returns

Powell held his pre-match press conference on Wednesday morning ahead of the trip to the MKM Stadium, and provided a comprehensive injury update.

He detailed: “Truey (Jake Trueman) we think should be back next week. He’s fine, he’s trained well this week and has had a great week.

“He’s really worked hard. I spoke to him this morning face-to-face, and he’s in a great place. He’ll be ready to go next week.

“We’ve not too dissimilar to what we had last week, it is what it is.”

Elsewhere, Atoni has been out of action since the end of April with a torn calf, while Storton’s absence has been an even longer one. He needed knee surgery back in March having damaged his cartilage.

Those two are nearing a return, but the prognosis remains unclear on Australian ace Ky Rodwell, who has had a couple of knee operations since his last appearance back in April.

Powell explained: “”We got a couple of middle boys back last week, which helped us, and I thought the players coming back into the team were outstanding.

“In the next couple of weeks, we should have a few more: Renouf (Atoni), Matty Storton and Ky Rodwell is then a bit further down the track.

“We’re starting to see some players coming back and that keeps us fresh. They’re hungry to play.

“It’s not really been a tough team to pick this week, but down the track, it potentially will be and I’m hoping it will be.”