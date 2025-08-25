Wakefield Trinity coach delivers brutally honest verdict of play-off ambitions amid form concern admission

Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell insists his side must ‘find a different level’ if they are to be successful in competing in this year’s Super League play-offs having served up two poor performances back-to-back.

In their first season back in Super League following last year’s promotion on the back of a treble-winning campaign in the second tier, Trinity have impressed.

Sat seventh with four games remaining, Powell’s side are just a single competition point behind Hull FC: and remain favourites to take that sixth spot from the Black and Whites given the two teams’ run-ins.

Since their week off during Super League’s split Round 20 though, Wakefield have been hammered in both of their outings – losing 34-4 at St Helens and then 44-2 at Wigan Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

In-between those two results at Saints and Wigan, the newly-promoted side were awarded a 48-0 victory for a game against financially-stricken Salford which the Red Devils cancelled on player welfare grounds.

But in terms of how his side have performed since that mid-season break, Powell is – understandably – far from pleased.

Speaking after the defeat at Wigan, the experienced head coach said: “It’s important now that we respond to what’s happened to us over the last couple of performances, which have been way off what we need.

“If we get into the six, it’s a one-game experience. I just think we’ve got to find a different level, and at the minute it’s probably three or four levels, which we know.

“We’ve been there previously, we beat Leeds in a really intense game at home before we had that break.

“I just don’t think we’ve come out of that break well, so we need to take our flip flops off and get the studs back out, I think.

“Ultimately, I feel like we’re into playing again now and we’ve just got to find a groove for ourselves. Time will tell, but it’s there (for us to take). Four games left and we’re one point behind Hull FC.

“They’ve got a couple of tough games, we’ve got a run-in where if we play well then we can do well within that.

“You’re not taking anything for granted, nothing is given to you. We’re the team that’s trying to prove ourselves, so let’s go and prove ourselves over these next four weeks.”

‘I just think we’ve got to step up our durability and toughness’

Wakefield host Huddersfield Giants on Saturday evening, and also have both Castleford Tigers and Salford on their fixture list before the conclusion of the ‘regular’ season.

The only game they will perhaps enter as underdogs is against Super League table-toppers Hull KR on September 13, though that clash does take place at Belle Vue, so they will have home advantage.

Powell continued: “Hull have got a little bit more experience than us, but I think they’re being grittier. They went to St Helens and they had a chance to get something out of that game at the end.

“I just think we’ve got to step up our durability and toughness, but there is a perspective there, 100%.

“Some of our players are experiencing new things every week, but as a unit, this is our first crack.

“We’re learning and growing, and we’re not playing well at the moment, but that doesn’t mean to say that we won’t in the next game. Things can flip pretty quickly.”

