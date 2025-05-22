Wakefield boss Daryl Powell has teased that a new contract for fan favourite Caius Faatili may not be far away, with Trinity hoping to tie the Australian powerhouse down.

Faatili joined Wakefield from Queensland Cup outfit Sunshine Coast Falcons ahead of the 2025 campaign, penning a one-year deal at Belle Vue.

His only first-grade experience Down Under had come in a pre-season fixture for Melbourne Storm in 2024, so his Trinity debut in the Challenge Cup against Goole Vikings brought a first-ever senior appearance.

Playing 12 games to date, the 23-year-old has quickly become a cult figure in West Yorkshire, scoring four tries across Wakefield’s most recent two outings – against Castleford Tigers at Magic Weekend and Warrington Wolves on home soil.

Wakefield Trinity coach Dary Powell drops major hint on Caius Faatili future

Given his performances so far in a Trinity shirt, it comes as no surprise that he has attracted admirers.

But head coach Powell has confirmed that the club are in talks with the towering prop to get him tied down long-term.

Speaking on Thursday during his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s game against Salford Red Devils, the veteran coach said: “It’s something that we’ve been discussing, and he’s certainly had an impact.

“The fans love him, so I don’t see any reason why that won’t happen. We’ll wait and see over the coming weeks where that goes.

“He’s always smiling, he doesn’t ay hundreds of words, but he looks to be in a pretty good place.

“It took him a while, he was playing ten minutes a game for a period and it took him a while to get tuned in physically. He wasn’t in his best shape when he came, and he’s worked pretty hard.

“He’s got an opportunity to start, giving him a bigger opportunity in terms of how long he’s out on the field and the one thing we saw when we looked at him was that he was pretty explosive.

“He did some things with the ball that not many middle unit players do. He’s got a real instinct to get over the try-line.

“He finds himself in some great positions, and in terms of his game now, it was what we saw when we watched him in Australia.”