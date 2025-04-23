Wakefield forward Ky Rodwell will be sidelined for circa two-and-a-half months with a knee injury suffered against Castleford Tigers, Trinity head coach Daryl Powell has confirmed.

Australian utility Rodwell has been with Wakefield since the start of their treble-winning 2024 campaign in the Championship, in which he scored 15 tries across all competitions.

The 25-year-old missed a handful of Super League games at the start of this year upon their return to the top-flight having torn his hamstring, and will now miss quite a few more due to this knee problem.

The issue was picked up during last Thursday night’s ‘Rivals Round’ 13-12 win against Castleford at Belle Vue.

Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell confirms huge injury blow as duo sidelined

Trinity travel to Perpignan to take on Catalans Dragons in Round 9 of the Super League season on Saturday night, and speaking in Wednesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference, boss Powell explained the severity of Rodwell’s knee injury.

He also provided the latest on both Seth Nikotemo and Jake Trueman, with the latter having not featured since mid-March due to a back problem which has plagued his time at Belle Vue so far.

Veteran coach Powell detailed: “Ky’s done a decent injury to his knee. He got a sort of shunt on his lower leg which has caused a fair bit of damage in his knee.

“He’s likely to be out for ten-ish weeks, which is obviously disappointing and it’s pretty tough to take for Ky.

“He’s already had a medium-term injury this season, he was just getting back to feeling good about himself on the field and then he gets another big injury. That’s a tough one.

“Seth got an injury to his ribs (against Castleford). I don’t think it’s too bad, but he’s popped a rib cartilage and he can’t play this week. He should be available next week.”

“Truey will be another week. He’s looking a lot better the way he’s moving, so hopefully he’ll be available next week.”