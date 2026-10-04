Wakefield Trinity prop Caleb Hamlin-Uele has withdrawn from this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup to correct a knee problem, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The forward has been one of the standout players in Super League in 2026 and again impressed on Saturday evening as Trinity won the Grand Final for the first time in their history.

His form this year has led many to consider his inclusion for England in the World Cup a formality, after it emerged earlier this year that he was eligible to feature for the national team through his family heritage.

However, he will not be in the final squad.

Caleb Hamlin-Uele to miss World Cup

Love Rugby League understands that the forward was in the mix to be included in Brian McDermott’s squad for the tournament and would have likely been named to travel.

However, he has been battling a knee issue and has ultimately opted to get that corrected in the off-season in what will be a boost for the new Super League champions, as it ensures he will be fit for the start of Trinity’s defence of the title in 2027.

But it does mean his World Cup hopes are over, with Hamlin-Uele fighting on with the injury in the closing weeks of the campaign – even if his performances did not suggest an issue.

He is not the only Wakefield player to succumb to injury, with Tom Johnstone also likely to concede defeat over a number of injury issues and miss out on the tournament.

But Hamlin-Uele’s absence is a major blow for England. McDermott is a keen advocate of the forward and was set to name him had he been fit, with the prop likely to give the national team huge impetus from the interchange bench.

But they will now have to go in a different direction without him.

Warrington stars set to make cut

With Johnstone set to miss out, it now looks as though Matty Ashton will make the cut for the tournament – as he joins Warrington Wolves team-mate George Williams in the squad.

McDermott will reveal his full squad at 9am on Monday morning – with Love Rugby League already revealing that Jake Connor has sensationally been snubbed once again.

The Leeds Rhinos half-back has been overlooked for the second consecutive year, having missed out under Shaun Wane for the Ashes 12 months ago.

Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis has been named, and he will compete with Williams and Harry Smith for a spot in the halves for the tournament opener later this month.