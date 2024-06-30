We’re approaching the halfway point of the Championship season – and there have been no shortage of outstanding performances.

A number of clubs are firmly in the mix for the play-offs and, indeed, a push for the Grand Final. At the bottom, there’s an intriguing battle to avoid relegation too – and there’s been a group of players who have consistently impressed week on week.

Here’s our view on the best so far, with our team of the season!

1 Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity)

Wakefield have a few players in their Championship squad who look like bonafide Super League players: and fullback Jowitt is certainly one of them.

He has been outstanding throughout 2024, providing a creative input and chipping in with plenty of tries and points of his own: at this stage in the year, he’s the competition’s top points scorer and you sense it will take a mighty effort to topple him at the summit of that particular chart.

2 Lachlan Walmsley (Wakefield Trinity)

Halifax supporters will know all too well how impressive the Scotland international is at this level, and he’s continued his fine form of recent seasons into life at Wakefield.

He’s the leading try-scorer in the competition too, and certainly looks like a player who is ready to step up to Super League if, as expected, Wakefield are there in 2025.

3 Kieran Gill (Bradford Bulls)

One of the Championship’s most exciting and talented outside backs for a good few years now, Gill is at it again in 2024, helping the Bulls establish themselves firmly inside the play-off places at the halfway mark.

Only the aforementioned Walmsley has more Championship tries than the ten Gill has – and he looks like another who could easily step up to Super League in the near future, with clubs well aware of his ability.

4 Kris Welham (Sheffield Eagles)

Age has been no barrier for Sheffield’s Kris Welham this year, who has been one of several key cogs in Mark Aston’s side as they cement themselves in the upper reaches of the Championship this year.

The 37-year-old has been a rock in the Sheffield backline, chipping in with tries and providing real leadership to an exciting Eagles side, too. Welham, simply put, has rolled back the years!

READ NEXT: Grading all four England debuts including Elliot Minchella, Brad O’Neill after France victory

5 Matty Dawson-Jones (Sheffield Eagles)

Another former Super League player who’s in some of his best form in 2024 is former Hull FC and St Helens man Matty Dawson-Jones. Like Welham, he’s been a mainstay in Sheffield’s backline and like Welham, he’s been outstanding.

The 33-year-old is another who is showing age is no barrier to top performances.

6 Dec Patton (Featherstone Rovers)

Patton has switched clubs mid-season, leaving Swinton and going to Featherstone – and it’s not surprising to see why given how well he’s performed this season.

Patton has rebuild his career fortunes at the Lions, with his magnificent form earning him a fully deserved move to Featherstone. There’s speculation he may be on the move again in 2025, with Widnes reported suitors: and with the way he’s been playing, it’s not surprising to see why.

7 Jordan Lilley (Bradford Bulls)

Lilley has been a mainstay in Bradford’s spine for a number of years and once again this year, he’s proven to be a fine asset and a top-end Championship half-back.

He’s had numerous half-back partners but Lilley has been a rock for the Bulls. If he stays fit, they have a great chance of upsetting anyone in the play-offs.

8 Tyler Dickinson (Sheffield Eagles)

Former Huddersfield forward Dickinson wasn’t one name that was being mentioned by many Championship experts before a ball had been kicked: but he’s been absolutely outstanding so far in 2024.

Dickinson has been a real leader in Sheffield’s pack and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

READ NEXT: England-France was an embarrassment: international rugby league could disappear unless someone actually acts

9 Connor Jones (Featherstone Rovers)

There’s been some impressive hookers across the Championship this season but we’ve given Jones the nod. The 28-year-old has nine tries to his name and in a Featherstone side who have underperformed for long stretches, Jones has stood out as a pretty impressive performer.

10 Eribe Doro (Bradford Bulls)

His form has already earned him a move to Super League in 2025 with Hull KR, and given the way he’s performed for Bradford this year, it’s not hard to see why.

There’s been a number of great prop forwards across the Championship this year, and Dorn is certainly among them.

READ NEXT: Championship talking points including Bradford Bulls, Wakefield Trinity and Halifax Panthers

11 Maxime Stefani (Toulouse)

It’s not been a vintage season by any stretch of the imagination for Toulouse but one of their leading lights has been forward Maxime Stefani.

In fact, only Walmsley has more tries than he does, which is very impressive for a forward. He’ll be crucial for Sylvain Houles’ side in the second half of the season if they want to mount a push for the Grand Final.

12 Zac Fulton (Bradford Bulls)

One of the standout recruits of the winter, Fulton looks every inch a top player in the Championship and potentially beyond. Had it not been for the exploits of one man, he’d arguably be a contender for signing of the season. However..

13 Ky Rodwell (Wakefield Trinity)

Who else could finish off this team? Wakefield have largely been very, very good throughout 2024 but new recruit Rodwell has stood out each and every week. It’s no surprise Trinity have tied him down to a long-term deal already – you’d wager that if they’re in Super League this season, he will not look out of place.

Rodwell has been absolutely outstanding.

READ NEXT: An ultimate 13 of rugby league players born in St Helens including current Saints duo