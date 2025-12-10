Sydney Roosters have granted forward Xavier Va’a early release from his deal with the club – but a proposed move to Super League now looks set to fall through.

Last week, Love Rugby League revealed Wakefield Trinity were leading the hunt for his signature, after being informed he was free to leave the Chooks.

This also follows reports from All Out Rugby League that Va’a had been offered to Super League clubs. Trinity held advanced talks with the forward over a switch which would have seen him take up their tenth and final quota spot for 2026.

However, they have now turned their attention elsewhere, Love Rugby League can reveal, after concerns over Va’a’s medical history relating to concussions suffered earlier in his career.

Reports Down Under have suggested Va’a could now stay in Australia, with Gold Coast Titans mooted as a potential new home for the forward.

“The Sydney Roosters have today granted Xavier Va’a an immediate release from his playing contract to allow him to pursue an opportunity elsewhere,” a Roosters statement read.

“A graduate of the Sydney Roosters Academy, Va’a made a memorable debut in Round 12 of the 2025 NRL season, scoring one of the fastest tries in NRL history just 49 seconds after taking to the field.”

Commenting on the 22-year-old’s exit, Roosters head of recruitment, Joel Carbone, said: “Xavier has been a great young man to work with and has handled himself with professionalism throughout his time at the Roosters.

“We thank him for his efforts in Roosters colours and wish him all the very best for the next chapter of his career,” he added.

A product of the Roosters’ youth system, Va’a made his senior bow for the Chooks in round 12 of the 2025 NRL season, coming off the bench in a 42-16 win over Cronulla. He also marked his debut in fine fashion, scoring just 49 seconds after taking to the field.

Around that, Va’a also featured heavily in the NSW Cup competition, notching 44 appearances across spells at the North Sydney Bears and Roosters’ reserves. During his time in the reserve-grade comp, he scored one try.

