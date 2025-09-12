Wakefield Trinity boosted as star man’s injury return confirmed ahead of Hull KR clash

Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell has confirmed Ky Rodwell will make his return to the match-day 17 this weekend, in a welcome boost ahead of the final two games of the season.

The 26-year-old front-rower was a mainstay in the Trin pack on their march to a Championship treble last year, but has been limited to just six appearances this season through injury.

Rodwell was among two changes to Wakefield’s wider 21-man squad, with Noah High also coming in and Lachlan Walmsley and Matty Russell dropping out.

‘It’ll be good to have him back’

The Australian-native’s last appearance came way back in April, as the Trin beat local rivals Castleford Tigers 13-12 at the DIY Kitchen’s Stadium, but Powell has teased he is set to make a return to action this weekend, in a much-welcome piece of injury news.

“He got through this week ok,” Powell said. “He’s got a chance of playing.

“It’ll be good to have him back; it’s been a fair while since we’ve seen him, and we’ve been pretty light at times so it’ll be good to see him get back out there and see how he goes. He’s looking forward to it.

“We’ve not had an awful lot this year, which has been tough for him and for us. He’s a physical front-rower, has really good go-forward and is pretty aggressive defensively; everything you want in a front-rower.

“He’s still growing and maturing,” Powell continued. “And he had an awesome year for us last year. I don’t expect him to be blowing the game out of the water tomorrow, but just getting him back out there will be awesome for us.

“It’s been a long time. Hopefully, he can get back and have a good end to the season, then build towards what he does moving forward.”

Rodwell’s inclusion might not be the only change to Wakefield’s match-day 17, either, with the head coach admitting he could be forced to make a couple of changes following his side’s defeat to the Fords last time out.

“There’s potentially a couple (of changes). We weren’t great last week, so we could change a couple of positions. We need to be better than we were last week, so there are a couple of positions up for grabs based on how that went.”

Wakefield sit sixth in the Super League table heading into tomorrow’s clash against Hull KR, knowing two wins from their next two would book them a place in the play-offs, but a slip-up against the table-toppers could open the door for rivals Hull FC to overtake them heading into the final round of the regular season.

