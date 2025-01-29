Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR confirm player swap for 2025 season

Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR have undergone a swap deal for two promising youngsters ahead of the 2025 season, the clubs have confirmed.

Neil Tchamambe has headed to Belle Vue on a season-long loan, with Noah Booth crossing to Craven Park on a four-year deal.

Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR swap young stars for 2025

Tchamambe arrived at KR last season from Leeds Rhinos, but didn’t make a senior appearance in his maiden campaign. He did make his professional debut in the Championship for Whitehaven.

Meanwhile, Booth made nine appearances for the Trin in their treble-winning campaign, notching three tries in the process.

Commenting on his loan switch to Wakefield, Tchamambe said: “I’ve played against the club a number of times throughout my career and it is a wonderful club to be a part of. It feels like a new club with the new stand and faces around the place. Everyone has already been very welcoming.

He added: “There are a number of familiar faces within the playing group that I’ve either played with at Hull KR or with Yorkshire and England. My goal is to play first team rugby this year, hopefully I’ll get that chance this season.”

Wakefield recruitment manager Ste Mills added: “Neil is a big athletic outside back who we have been monitoring for a while now. We feel this is a great time to bring him into the club while we see how he develops.

“He is one that we see as having a bright future within the game and I for one am excited to see what sort of player he becomes.”

Also speaking on his move to KR, Booth said: “Firstly, I’m delighted to have signed for Hull KR. I see it as a big move for me. The club is going to great places and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

“It’s a massive opportunity for me at Hull KR and I think it’s the perfect place to push me to the next level.”

Robins boss Willie Peters added: “I would like to welcome Noah to Hull KR.”

“Noah has good speed and is an athletic outside back who can also play in the halves and fullback. We are looking forward to seeing Noah’s development over the next four years.”

The Australian also thanked Tchamambe for his time at Craven Park: “On behalf of the club, I’d like to thank Neil for the last 18 months with us. We wish him all the best with his move to Wakefield.”

