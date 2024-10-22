Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers learn IMG gradings fate as scores revealed to clubs

Wakefield Trinity will be a Super League club again in 2025: after they comfortably made the cut in IMG’s official gradings for 2025, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Trinity have long been assumed to make an immediate return to the top flight after just one season in the Championship, with their owner, Matt Ellis, insisting last week that he felt they had done enough to get over the line and secure the necessary grading points.

And they have not just been re-admitted: they have got back in with the highest grading, securing Grade A status and are understood to be ranked in 8th position on the official list, Love Rugby League understands.

Clubs were informed of their score and the official ranking they were positioned in on Tuesday afternoon. As expected, the one change to the Super League line-up for 2025 sees Trinity replace London Broncos, who have returned to the Championship but with a much-improved gradings score.

They have gone from 8.07 to a score in excess of 12, putting them on track for a return to Super League in the coming years if they continue to improve on and off the field.

Castleford Tigers were the other Super League side largely perceived to be under threat at the end of this season when last year’s gradings were announced. However, the improvements they have made off the field have moved them away from the bottom end of the gradings.

It is understood that as many as three Super League sides – including Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils – are below the Tigers on the rankings.

The Tigers are also believed to have achieved Grade A – they sit behind Wakefield on the list, Love Rugby League understands, but have also gone above 15 points. As many as nine Super League teams could have achieved Grade A in the first year of the rankings.

The full gradings will be revealed at 10:30am on Wednesday morning.

