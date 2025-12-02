Wakefield Trinity among clubs tracking Sydney Roosters forward

Wakefield Trinity are eyeing up a possible move to sign Sydney Roosters forward Xavier Va’a, Love Rugby League can reveal – after he was informed he is free to leave the NRL side.

Va’a appears to be on the verge of leaving the Roosters before the start of the new NRL season, after reports in Australia confirmed he had been made available for transfer.

The 22-year-old has featured just once in the NRL – scoring a try in the Roosters’ victory against Cronulla midway through last season. He has featured over 40 times in Australia’s reserve grade systems, and due to his age, he would be able to secure a visa without any requirements on the number of games he has played.

All Out Rugby League reported Super League clubs had been offered Va’a but Love Rugby League has been told Wakefield are among the clubs eyeing up a transfer for the forward.

They are on the lookout for one more forward to finish off their squad going into 2026 and have a quota space at their disposal which allows them to look overseas.

Trinity have enjoyed huge success in bringing players over from Australia since they were taken over by Matt Ellis. Their highlight signings include the likes of Ky Rodwell and Caleb Hamlin-Uele, who have arrived with minimal NRL experience under their belts but have gone on to become stars for Wakefield.

Va’a could be their next target, though there are other clubs also looking into a possible deal for the forward on both sides of the world.

Wakefield have undergone a heavy and impressive recruitment drive for 2026 as it stands, with the likes of Samoa international Jazz Tevaga and Brisbane Broncos Grand Final winner Tyson Smoothy among their new signings.

But their recruitment is not done yet, and Va’a could be a possible target for Trinity as they look to build on last season’s sixth-placed finish in Super League.

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Salford Red Devils set to launch Championship season with huge local derby

👉🏻 Hull KR and Leigh stars among potential Harry Newman replacements for Leeds in 2027

👉🏻 Jackson Hastings hints at longer St Helens stay as unique chat behind move revealed

👉🏻 England Rugby League World Cup spine options assessed with Ashes debutant set for position switch