Wakefield Trinity ace tipped for massive year as World Cup looms

Daryl Powell believes Tom Johnstone is ready for one of the best seasons of his career after a remarkable return to action last week.

The England winger was outstanding for Wakefield Trinity in their Challenge Cup victory over Leeds Rhinos, his first appearance of the season after missing the start of the campaign with a knee injury.

Johnstone has been open about the fact he played through the pain last season, having a hernia procedure once his duties with England came to an end.

But ahead of his 200th career appearance against Leigh Leopards this weekend, Powell believes Johnstone is ready for a massive year, with the former Man of Steel nominee hitting the ground running last week.

“100% he needed some surgery,” Powell said. “We just put off to the end of the year because he could get through it. He was missing quite a lot of training.

“I think there’s been a couple of things. I think you’re always looking with players. That was my first year coaching Tom last year. When you get to know a player a fair bit more, you can help players a bit more when you know them better. I just want to see him have an unbelievable year. I know he’s got high aspirations at an international level.

“First and foremost every week he’s got to get tuned in and play well and be consistent. That’s what international players do and I’m expecting it from him.”

Johnstone’s return adds a lot of competition for places on the wing, with Jayden Myers, Will Tate and Lachlan Walmsley also in contention.

“There’s some positions that are nailed, and then there’s others that I’m just wanting players to step up and show some consistency.

“That’s their challenge. I thought Jayden was pretty good last week, carrying the ball in particular. We know our right edge is going to have to defend well this week.”