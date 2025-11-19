Wakefield Trinity have revealed their squad numbers for the 2026 Super League season – with a number of changes to Daryl Powell’s first 17.

Trinity will be aiming to once again reach the Super League play-offs next year having done so in their first campaign back in the competition earlier this year.

Powell’s squad numbers have rewarded players that were pivotal in that run to sixth spot last year, with Oliver Pratt promoted to number two in place of winger Lachlan Walmsley, who drops down to 19.

Mason Lino, so often the go-to man at half-back for Trinity in 2025, is promoted back up to shirt number seven, with Jake Trueman retaining the six shirt. Another key performer in 2025, Matty Storton, is given a promotion too; he will wear squad number 12.

A series of Wakefield’s high-profile recruits are also given shirts in the first 17, too. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Tyson Smoothy will start as Trinity’s first-choice at hooker after being given the number nine shirt, while Jazz Tevaga will wear 13 after making the move from the NRL alongside Smoothy.

Youngster Harvey Smith is promoted to 17 after making a huge impression during the 2025 season, while half-back Jack Sinfield takes squad number 20 after his move across West Yorkshire from Leeds Rhinos, the number Lino wore last season.

Perhaps most intriguingly, Wakefield have deliberately left squad number 26 blank – hinting that there may well be one more new face joining the club before the season gets underway in February.

Wakefield Trinity squad numbers: 1. Max Jowitt, 2. Oli Pratt, 3. Cam Scott, 4. Corey Hall, 5. Tom Johnstone, 6. Jake Trueman, 7. Mason Lino, 8. Mike McMeeken, 9. Tyson Smoothy, 10. Ky Rodwell, 11. Seth Nikotemo, 12. Matty Storton, 13. Jazz Tevaga, 14. Jay Pitts, 15. Caleb Hamlin-Uele, 16. Caius Faatili, 17. Harvey Smith, 18. Isaiah Vagana, 19. Lachlan Walmsley, 20. Jack Sinfield, 21. Jayden Myers, 22. Tommy Doyle, 23. Josh Rourke, 24. Tray Lolesio, 25. Jordan Williams, 26. TBC, 27. Myles Lawford, 28. Noah High, 29. Ellis Lingard, 30. Neil Tchamambe, 31. Kian McGann, 32. Will Tate