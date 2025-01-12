Wakefield Trinity 2025 scout report: best 17, squad contract status, signings analysed

In the run-up to the new 2025 Super League season, Love Rugby League will be running the rule over all 12 teams to assess how they are shaping up for the campaign.

From each team’s best 17, to the big issues that are hanging over them to breakout stars to watch, every team will be put under the microscope between now and the big kick-off in mid-February.

This time, it’s Wakefield Trinity, who return to Super League a different beast from the one that was relegated in 2023. The Trin will be brimming with confidence after a treble-winning season, but crucially they have already built a solid core squad to really attack the top flight this season. Daryl Powell has also got them playing a much more attractive brand of rugby, and they could be one to watch this season.

Here is the full Wakefield Trinity scouting report for the coming year.

Final touches

As mentioned above, Wakefield built a Super League-level squad for their Championship campaign in 2024, but that hasn’t stopped them bringing in some serious talent for 2025 too.

Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken have both made the switch from the Stade Gilbert Brutus to Belle Vue this off-season, and will bring both quality and experience to the side ahead of their return.

Half-back was potentially one small weakness for Wakefield, given Luke Gale’s retirement, but they have added tidy operators Jake Trueman and Olly Russell to slot into these roles.

Seth Nikotemo also looks a brilliant recruit, and one earmarked for success in the long-run too.

They have done some very clever business, but it only adds to the squad they built in 2024.

Likely debutants

Daryl Powell gave a handful of youth prospects their debuts in 2024, which means there might not be as many debutants this year.

One name that should make his Super League debut this year is new recruit Jayden Myers. The former Bradford Bulls back has enjoyed a rapid growth during his time at Odsal, and impressed in the second-tier too. 2025 is a big year for him, but he should grasp any opportunity with both hands.

Breakthrough years

2024 saw a lot of players burst onto the scene for Wakefield, and they should all be in a good position to kick on. Oliver Pratt was a mainstay in the side last season, and despite Powell bringing in two new centres could be set for a big campaign this time around.

Harvey Smith was another player who made the step up last year to get consistent minutes in the first-team, and will be hoping for more in 2025.

New recruit Nikotemo will also be looking to make his mark at first-grade level after impressing in the Queensland Cup.

Burning issues

Whilst we might be feeling a touch optimistic about their chances this season, they will still need to make sure they settle into the season quickly.

There is a huge difference between the two divisions, and Super League is also a lot more competitive than when Wakefield were last in the competition, so they just need to ensure they cope early on and then can build for a new season from there.

The early rounds will be challenging for the Trin, with Leeds, Hull KR, St Helens and Warrington lying in wait in the opening four fixtures, but if they can navigate this period well they could do well.

It won’t be easy, but if they can cope with the step up they’ll be fine.

Squad contract situation

*Correct as of November 10, 2024

Off-contract in 2024 (unresolved)

Joe Law

Off-contract in 2025

Renouf Atoni, Luke Bain, Noah Booth, Mathieu Cozza, Jack Croft, Josh Griffin, Liam Hood, Max Jowitt, Jay Pitts, Josh Rourke (one-year extension option), Matty Russell, Isaac Shaw, Lachlan Walmsley

Off-contract in 2026

Thomas Doyle, Myles Lawford, Mason Lino, Oli Pratt, Cam Scott, Harvey Smith

Off-contract in 2027

Corey Hall, Ellis Lingard, Seth Nikotemo, Rowan Stephenson, Matty Storton, Jake Trueman, Caleb Uele, Isaiah Vagana

Off-contract 2028

Tom Johnstone, Mike McMeeken, Ky Rodwell, Olly Russell

Best 17

Starting 13: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Lachlan Walmsley, 3 Cam Scott, 4 Corey Hall, 5 Tom Johnstone, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Olly Russell, 8 Mike McMeeken, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Ky Rodwell, 11 Seth Nikotemo, 12 Josh Griffin, Jay Pitts

Bench: 14 Mason Lino, 15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele, 16 Renouf Atoni, 17 Matty Storton

