Wakefield Trinity reached their first-ever Super League Grand Final with an emphatic 33-6 win over Wigan Warriors in Saturday evening’s semi-final tie at the Brick Community Stadium.

Daryl Powell’s trailed 6-0 in the early stages, but mounted a brilliant run of 33 unanswered points to book their place in next weekend’s showpiece at Old Trafford, where they will take on Warrington Wolves.

“I’m obviously delighted. I thought the performance from the boys tonight was exceptional,” said the head coach.

“We knew we had to play that well to beat Wigan, they’re unbelievable here.

“For us to come here and do what we did is an awesome feeling, but it’s important we don’t get too carried away with it.

“It’s right that you celebrate it but focus on next week; but wow, what a performance,” Powell continued.

“I thought it would be a tight game and in the first half, it looked that way, but the second-half performance was exceptional.

“We spoke a lot about being disciplined; we put the ball where we want it with our kicking game and then fronted up defensively everywhere.

“Every player had an outstanding defensive performance today and that’s what you need to do against Wigan.”

On top of the already-impressive tally on the scoreboard, a number of Trin stars produced some unbelievable stats across the 80 minutes, including a number of England hopefuls looking towards the World Cup.

Here is a deep dive through the numbers behind their semi-final success…

Attacking mastery

Wakefield’s win was built on sheer attacking brilliance, both individually and as a collective. Across the 80 minutes, they made a staggering 1525 metres from their 222 carries, an average of 6.8m per carry, while also ending the game with 59% possession.

Around that, they also made 47 tackle busts and tallied just three errors across the entire 80 minutes at The Brick.

In the individual charts, Trinity’s key gamebreakers stood out among the rest. Winger Lachlan Walmsley topped the stats for both metres made and carries, posting 201 metres from 22 touches of the ball.

Fellow outside-back Tom Johnstone – who grabbed two tries – finished second for carries with 21 to his name and made the third-most metres (175). Red-hot prop Caleb Hamlin-Uele sandwiched them in the metres charts, ending his shift with 177m from 18 carries having only played 41 minutes – putting those numbers into context.

Centres Corey Hall and Cam Scott both played a key role in the win, with Hall posting 174 metres from his 20 carries ball-in-hand while Bradford-bound Scott made 160 metres from 13 carries.

Elsewhere, Caius Faatili, Jazz Tevaga, Zac Lipowicz, Isaiah Vagana and Ky Rodwell ended with over 100 metres ball-in-hand to their names, while Max Jowitt also tallied 99.

Wakefield’s playmaking prowess also shone through, too, with the Trin notching four assists courtesy of Jowitt (two), Hall and Trueman (one each), while Trueman also led the way from the boot with 13 kicks in general play.

Defence wins games

Again, Wakefield’s attacking exploits should take the headlines, but it was also backed up with some strong defensive efforts as well.

Collectively, Trinity notched 258 tackles across the 80 minutes, including 35 marker tackles, and also ended with a success rate of 87% (37 missed tackles).

Individually, Tyson Smoothy ended with the most tackles of any Trinity player with 38 to his name, which puts him fourth across the game.

Lipowicz, Vagana, Tavaga, Rodwell, Trueman and Faatili all ended with more than 20 tackles apiece, while skipper Mike McMeeken posted 19, Hall notched 17 and Hamlin-Uele 15.