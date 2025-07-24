Wakefield ratings after Leeds win: ‘top-class’ back and young star score 9/10
Wakefield Trinity moved back into Super League’s play-off places after a memorable victory over Leeds Rhinos on Thursday evening.
Mason Lino’s late drop goal proved to be the difference to settle a thrilling West Yorkshire derby, in front of the biggest crowd at Wakefield for well over a decade.
It cemented Wakefield as a team very much on the up, and puts them right in the mix to make the top six in 2025.
Here are the Trinity ratings – and they are very high!
Max Jowitt: 8
What a turnaround in his career.
Lachlan Walmsley: 8
Trinity will be delighted they were able to keep him on new terms.
Oli Pratt: 7
Looked assured and solid on his return to the side.
Corey Hall: 9
He is really emerging into a top-class Super League centre. Was sensational here and his battle with Ash Handley was compelling all evening.
Jayden Myers: 7
Doesn’t look out of place in Super League. Looks a top talent.
Jake Trueman: 7
Would have hoped for a bit more with his kicking game but links up with Lino so well.
Mason Lino: 8
Kicked the winning point but was generally very impressive with boot to ball. Has been a real unsung hero for Trinity in 2025.
Mike McMeeken: 8
A real leader every single week.
Harvey Smith: 9
What a star in the making. Trinity will have to find a way for him to feature as often as possible because he has all the makings of a top player.
Caius Faatili: 8
There’s no surprise he’s such a cult hero.
Josh Griffin: 8
What a player York have on their hands in 2026.
Cam Scott: 6
Didn’t come back after half-time.
Jay Pitts: 7
Runs his blood to water every single week.
Seth Nikotemo: 8
Some brilliant carries and plenty of hard work.
Renouf Atoni: 7
Big impact from the bench.
Josh Rourke: N/A
Didn’t get on.
Matty Storton: 7
Scored the crucial try and put himself about well.