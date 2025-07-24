Wakefield Trinity moved back into Super League’s play-off places after a memorable victory over Leeds Rhinos on Thursday evening.

Mason Lino’s late drop goal proved to be the difference to settle a thrilling West Yorkshire derby, in front of the biggest crowd at Wakefield for well over a decade.

It cemented Wakefield as a team very much on the up, and puts them right in the mix to make the top six in 2025.

Here are the Trinity ratings – and they are very high!

Max Jowitt: 8

What a turnaround in his career.

Lachlan Walmsley: 8

Trinity will be delighted they were able to keep him on new terms.

Oli Pratt: 7

Looked assured and solid on his return to the side.

Corey Hall: 9

He is really emerging into a top-class Super League centre. Was sensational here and his battle with Ash Handley was compelling all evening.

Jayden Myers: 7

Doesn’t look out of place in Super League. Looks a top talent.

Jake Trueman: 7

Would have hoped for a bit more with his kicking game but links up with Lino so well.

Mason Lino: 8

Kicked the winning point but was generally very impressive with boot to ball. Has been a real unsung hero for Trinity in 2025.

Mike McMeeken: 8

A real leader every single week.

Harvey Smith: 9

What a star in the making. Trinity will have to find a way for him to feature as often as possible because he has all the makings of a top player.

Caius Faatili: 8

There’s no surprise he’s such a cult hero.

Josh Griffin: 8

What a player York have on their hands in 2026.

Cam Scott: 6

Didn’t come back after half-time.

Jay Pitts: 7

Runs his blood to water every single week.

Seth Nikotemo: 8

Some brilliant carries and plenty of hard work.

Renouf Atoni: 7

Big impact from the bench.

Josh Rourke: N/A

Didn’t get on.

Matty Storton: 7

Scored the crucial try and put himself about well.