There is set to be an enormous crowd at Old Trafford for next weekend’s Super League Grand Final – with both Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves making incredible starts to ticket sales.

Both teams are within one win of their first league title not only in the Super League era, but in over 50 years as a result of thrilling and unexpected semi-final victories.

And the take-up from supporters with that in mind is understandably huge, with Super League officials bracing for a significant Old Trafford crowd for the showpiece event of the 2026 season.

Wakefield make huge start to sales

Trinity fans were at Wigan in huge numbers on Saturday evening for their incredible 33-6 win against the Warriors. Over 5,000 fans made the trip from West Yorkshire to support their team, and witness one of the biggest upsets in the history of the play-offs.

And they are following in huge numbers again to Old Trafford, it seems.

As of Sunday lunchtime, over 12,500 fans had purchased tickets in well under 24 hours since their victory against Matt Peet’s side. That number is expected to rise further in the coming hours and days.

The Stretford End, which Wakefield fans will occupy at Old Trafford, is essentially sold out already – as is the entirety of the lower bowl at the venue.

And Warrington fans are also snapping up tickets at unprecedented scale. The Wire had sold over 15,000 tickets by Sunday afternoon, nearly 48 hours on from their win at Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.

Bumper crowd at Old Trafford?

The last two seasons have seen increased Old Trafford crowds after a period of disappointing figures.

Over 68,000 fans have been at the venue in 2025 and 2026 for the games between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors, with both sides winning one game apiece.

However, that number could be set to go even higher with Wakefield and Warrington fans snapping up tickets at record pace for the biggest game of the season.

And Super League’s boom in attendances could be set to continue further this weekend at a crucial time for the competition, with a partnership with the NRL set to be completed in the coming days.

Wakefield and Warrington guaranteeing there will be a new winner of the competition for the second time in as many seasons will only further add to the interest and intrigue into Super League, too.