Wakefield Trinity forward Jordan Williams has joined Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs on an initial one-week loan deal, going in search of game time.

Stevenage-born Williams joined Wakefield on a two-year deal ahead of the 2026 campaign having been plying his trade in the Championship last term for Featherstone Rovers.

Just one first-team appearance has come for Trinity thus far, with that made in the Challenge Cup Third Round against second tier side Swinton Lions back in February.

The following week, Williams was then an unused interchange for Daryl Powell’s side in their opening game of the Super League campaign as they were beaten at Belle Vue by newly-promoted Toulouse Olympique.

Having not made a matchday squad since then, he will head out to Batley this weekend and line up for them as they host Midlands Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon.

Off-season Wakefield Trinity recruit Jordan Williams sent on Championship loan to Batley Bulldogs in search of game time

A rugby union player in his youth, Williams’ first steps into the world of professional rugby league came with London Broncos, who he has 86 senior appearances to his name for.

His debut for Wakefield earlier this season in the cup brought the 157th appearance of his career having also donned the colours of Oxford, London Skolars, Widnes Vikings and Featherstone.

Batley – who have lost three games on the spin – will become the seventh club he’s represented as he pulls on their shirt against the Hurricanes this weekend, with James Ford’s side currently sit ninth on the Championship ladder.

A top-ten finish is all that is required in the second tier this term to compete in the play-offs, and including Sunday’s game, the Bulldogs – who were beaten at home by Oldham last time out – have just seven matches remaining of the ‘regular’ league season.

Williams will be joined at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium this weekend by young Wigan Warriors pair Finn McMillan and Finlay Yeomans, who have both also sealed one-week loan moves to Batley.