Wakefield Trinity moved back into the Super League play-off places on Thursday evening courtesy of a thrilling win over Leeds Rhinos.

Mason Lino kicked a stunning last-gasp drop goal to secure victory for Trinity in front of a sell-out crowd of 9,252 – the biggest at Belle Vue for well over a decade.

Here’s everything we learned on the night..

Andy Ackers’ future is under the spotlight

One notable omission from the Leeds side on Thursday evening was hooker Andy Ackers. Jack Sinfield was preferred to the former Salford man on the bench, with Sinfield now fit – and it’s been a difficult few weeks for Ackers.

Having returned from injury, he’s been largely confined to reserve team rugby and even when he has played for the first team, it has been mere minutes.

It’s a topic and a conversation point well worth following.

Wakefield’s next big star

..is young hooker Harvey Smith. The decision to let Liam Hood go at the end of this season was primarily because there are both Smith and Thomas Doyle vying for a spot in the team next year alongside NRL import Tyson Smoothy.

Smith has been touted for big things since a young age at Wakefield. He showed here why he’s got all the credentials to go a long, long way.

Trinity’s squad depth is colossal

Wakefield may not exactly have the best 13, or even 17, on paper in Super League. But what they do have is a brilliant squad littered with depth.

That was evident again here on Thursday. No Tom Johnstone, but Jayden Myers has stepped in superbly. The likes of Seth Nikotemo, Matty Storton and Josh Griffin are hardly ‘big names’, but they are delivering week in, week out.

It’s a credit to Daryl Powell and the squad that’s been put together there.

A lesson for many: on and off the field

The turnaround at Trinity in just a couple of short years has been nothing short of sensational – and that is in no small part down to Matt Ellis and his family.

But Wakefield is suddenly one of the most exciting places in Super League to come. Long may that continue in the years ahead.