Over 20,000 tickets have been sold for Magic Weekend later this season: with Wakefield Trinity leading the way in terms of sales.

The event returns to what many believe is its spiritual home of St James’ Park in Newcastle in May, with all 12 teams set to take to the field for one of the highlights of the Super League season.

And Trinity, who will return to Magic after a one-year absence in 2024 due to their season in the Championship, are ahead of every other club according to the Rugby Football League.

They face Castleford Tigers in a huge local derby and are out-selling every other Super League club as it stands according to an update from the governing body.

Wigan Warriors, who face Warrington Wolves in a Las Vegas rematch, are second in the list, while Hull FC – who take on Huddersfield – are the third best-selling club.

The top five is made up by Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos, and with over 20,000 tickets gone already, hopes are high internally at RL Commercial that a return to Newcastle will bring a higher attendance once again.

Last year’s event at Elland Road was largely considered to be a mis-step, with a lower than usual attendance throughout the weekend.

That left RL Commercial admitting they would be exploring alternative venues, with the likes of Nottingham reported as being under consideration.

But in the end, a return to Newcastle – undoubtedly the most popular Magic venue in history – was revealed to be the direction of travel for 2025.

And there looks set to be a major contingent of Wakefield supporters heading to the North East for the weekend based on the latest update.

