Wakefield are sweating over the fitness of both Caleb Hamlin-Uele and Ky Rodwell ahead of the play-offs, with both set to see specialists, Trinity head coach Daryl Powell has confirmed.

Powell’s side cemented fourth spot with an impressive 19-8 victory on the road at Leigh on Friday night in their final game of the regular Super League season.

Having earned a play-off spot for the second successive season following their return to Super League, Trinity will now host the Leopards at Belle Vue in an eliminator tie next Friday night (September 18).

But with that clash already looming large, Wakefield face a nervous wait on overseas forward duo Hamlin-Uele and Rodwell: with both having missed the win at Leigh.

Wakefield sweat on key forward duo ahead of play-offs as injury concerns revealed

12 months ago, Wakefield saw their 2025 campaign ended in a play-off eliminator tie against Leigh.

Following their win at the Leopards’ Den which earned them a crack at Adrian Lam’s side in a play-off tie on home soil, Trinity head coach Powell provided an injury update.

He explained: “We need to get a check on Ky and Caleb for next week.

“Those two coming out of the team is a big loss in the middle.

“Caleb has got a little bit of a knee issue and Ky is his shoulder.”

Rodwell’s knee problem had been addressed in the build-up to Friday night’s trip to Leigh, but Hamlin-Uele’s omission from the teamsheet came as a surprise.

An England hopeful, Hamlin-Uele has been among Super League’s standout props in 2026 and could yet be named in the Dream Team: which will be announced on Sunday.

Powell added: “I won’t know (their prognoses) until the middle of next week.

“They’re both seeing specialists, Ky tomorrow (Saturday) and Caleb on Monday.

“We’ll know a little bit more from there.”

Jayden Myers ruled out of Leigh play-off tie

Young winger Jayden Myers saw his night ended early on in the second half at the Leopards’ Den, leaving the field for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) following a lengthy stoppage for treatment.

He failed that HIA, so won’t be able to be involved in next weekend’s play-off tie.

Powell said: “He seems alright, it was a weird one.

“The referee has called held and then they threw him on the floor… he ends up knocked out.

“It’s the strangest concussion I’ve seen I think, he’s obviously banged his head as he’s gone down.

“But he seems okay, hopefully he’ll be alright.

“He obviously failed his HIA and he’s not available next week, it is what it is, it’s part of the protocols we have now and I agree with those. We’re looking after players and their welfare.”