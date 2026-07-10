Wakefield Trinity have lost Jack Sinfield to a failed Head Injury Assessment (HIA) for the next two games, with replacement Myles Lawford set to make his Super League debut against Hull KR this weekend.

Sinfield played and starred in the big Magic Weekend victory over Castleford Tigers at Hill Dickinson Stadium, but delayed symptoms that emerged post-game eventually confirmed a failed HIA.

It is a blow for Sinfield and Wakefield, who are still without Mason Lino to a calf injury, leaving them unable to select two of their three first-choice halfbacks.

“He got a knock during the game that didn’t come to light until afterwards. He’s on a stand down and will miss this game and because of the timescales, Bradford as well. Disappointed for Jack, he’s got back in the team and I feel like he was playing well and doing some great things.

“But it’s a long season and an opportunity for Myles (Lawford) to come in potentially I suppose.”

Lawford’s time to shine

Powell went on to confirm that Lawford would play. The 22-year-old joined Wakefield Trinity from Bradford Bulls in 2024 but has yet to make his Super League debut, instead plying his trade in the Championship. He has played twelve times for Halifax this season but will now get his shot against the Super League champions. He is the son of former Leeds Rhinos halfback, Dean.

“I think he’ll play at some point. I actually spoke to him three weeks ago and gave him real positive feedback. He’s been playing for Halifax and reserves. He had an ACL last year, which is pretty tough for any player. I think he’s grown immeasurably this year, he’ physically grown, he’s never going to be the tallest player, there’s nothing you can do about the height you’re given but he’s brave both sides of the ball.

“He’s been causing our first-team players, weekly, difficulty with his speed and I feel like defensively I went to watch him play Hull last week for our deserves and he was physically really strong and committed to what he’s doing.

“This opportunity has come along and it’s great when someone gets their debut, other players revel in that and they’re looking forward to seeing what he can do. It’s a reward for perseverance and dedication. For halfbacks it’s such a tough journey because you’re never the biggest on the field, you’re the creative player and you get targeted by big back-rowers and they’ve got to really work hard to get through that and learn some lessons. Throw an ACL into that and it becomes doubly difficult.

“I think he’s done a great job, he’s had to be all of those things and more with that injury and he’s got himself to a place now where he deserves an opportunity in Super League and it’s down to Myles to show what he can do.”

Elsewhere, Powell confirmed Corey Hall has a chance of returning to action against Bradford Bulls next week, while Mason Lino and Oli Pratt are a little further behind that.