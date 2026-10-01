There is an historic Super League Grand Final in prospect this weekend, with Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves both vying to win the competition for the first time.

A new team will write their name into the competition’s history books, and there are some magnificent players set to be on show from both clubs on the Old Trafford stage.

But who would make a combined 13 featuring the stars of both sides? We’ve been strict and only put players in contention to feature for a spot that they play in – which means if you play on the left wing, for example, that’s the position you’re under consideration for.

And that leads to one very big decision – and omission – in particular..

1. Jake Thewlis

We’re starting with a Warrington-heavy backline – and this was one of the tougher decisions of the lot, in truth. But we’re just giving the edge to Thewlis, who has been magnificent in the second half of this season for the Wire and he edges out Max Jowitt.

2. Albert Hopoate

Sticking with the Wolves, Hopoate gets the nod on the right wing over Lachlan Walmsley here. As we said, we’re being very particular – so we can’t have two left wingers!

3. Cam Scott

It’s an all-Trinity centre pairing, though. It was Cam Scott or Arron Lindop for right centre, and we’ve gone with Scott, who has impressed in the latter part of the season in particular. Bradford look as though they have got a fine player on their hands in 2027.

4. Corey Hall

Probably the toughest decision of the whole team here, for us – Corey Hall or Toby King. We’ve gone with the Wakefield centre who, in his brighter moments, has seriously shone for all the right reasons in 2026. This one was very difficult, though!

5. Matty Ashton

Actually scratch that: this one was THE toughest call of the lot. The two left wingers are both realistic England contenders for the World Cup, and are both magnificent on their day. We have gone with Ashton by the barest of margins.. but we’re sure there’s plenty of Wakefield fans who would disagree!

6. Jake Trueman

Into the halves – and a pairing that could easily be a very good duo together for England. It’s Trueman who takes the six shirt after some fine displays for Trinity this year; he has become their talismanic figure in the spine.

7. George Williams

And no surprises, the England captain makes this team over Jack Sinfield.

8. Caius Faatili

Into the forwards and goodness, there were some standout options to choose from. But it’ll probably come as no surprise that the Wakefield pack dominates this particular team. We’re starting with one of their two standout front-rowers in Caius Faatili.

9. Tyson Smoothy

The battle of the hookers was an intriguing one. Danny Walker has had a fine year, but there are few who can stand up to Smoothy at his very best given what he has produced in his one and only season with Trinity.

10. Caleb Hamlin-Uele

No surprises that Caleb Hamlin-Uele makes the cut, surely?

11. Mike McMeeken

McMeeken could easily be in the front or back row this weekend depending on what Daryl Powell wants to do. He gets the nod here over James Bentley.

12. Isaiah Vagana

While in the other second row position, it’s a player who could have easily made the Dream Team in Isaiah Vagana.

13. Ben Currie

The final pick? Another tough one. Jazz Tevaga has led things well for Wakefield on occasions this year but Ben Currie has been one of the most consistent forwards across Super League, not just for Warrington Wolves. He locks out the pack.