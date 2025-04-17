Super League’s Easter weekend will kick off in style on Thursday evening when Wakefield Trinity face Castleford Tigers.

The two local rivals will square off in a Super League game for the first time since Trinity returned to the top-flight. It promises to be a great way to start the long weekend – with the two sides vying for local bragging rights.

And ahead of that game, we’ve put together what we think is the best combined 13 across both squads: not necessarily players will be available for Thursday’s game, we hasten to add in a couple of places!

But feel free to disagree with us..

1. Max Jowitt (Wakefield)

It’s a pretty tough call to start – but we’re just giving the nod to Jowitt over Castleford fullback Tex Hoy.

Jowitt has been very impressive since returning to Super League with Wakefield: and his return could hand Trinity a timely boost on Thursday evening.

2. Innes Senior (Castleford)

There are some decent wing options for both clubs – but Senior is undoubtedly the Tigers’ most important option.

We’re giving him the edge on one side – with a slightly more straightforward pick on the other edge!

3. Sam Wood (Castleford)

An England international and one of the Tigers’ most influential players, Wood takes one of the starting centre positions in this team.

4. Oliver Pratt (Wakefield)

And the other one goes to a player who has increasingly caught the eye so far in the early stage of this season – Trinity centre Pratt.

He has put in some impressive displays for Daryl Powell’s side so far in 2025.

5. Tom Johnstone (Wakefield)

One of the easier picks in this team goes on the wing, with one of Super League’s very best in Johnstone an unsurprising inclusion!

6. Jake Trueman (Wakefield)

A player who has experience of playing for both camps, Trueman is unavailable this weekend but certainly fits into this 13.

7. Mason Lino (Wakefield)

Lino is fit for Wakefield on Thursday night and will have huge responsibility on his shoulders, with Trueman and Olly Russell on the sidelines.

8. Tom Amone (Castleford)

Okay, he’s technically not played a game for Castleford yet – but we couldn’t pick a team across the two squads without including the Tigers’ newest signing!

Amone is a brilliant pick-up for Castleford for the rest of this season, and definitely fits into this combined 13.

9. Liam Hood (Wakefield)

There are a couple of really good options at hooker. Judah Rimbu will get better and better as 2025 goes on – but we reckon he’s just been edged in the form stakes so far this year by Wakefield star Hood.

10. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield)

Another easy pick, this one. One of the best props in Super League this year, McMeeken is a lock-in choice at prop.

11. Alex Mellor (Castleford)

There are some good back-row options across both clubs, so we’ve gone for one of each! The first is Tigers star Mellor..

12. Isaiah Vagana (Wakefield)

..while Vagana takes the other role as an edge forward.

13. Ky Rodwell (Wakefield)

We’re being creative with our last spot! Joe Westerman and Jay Pitts are the out-and-out loose forwards for both – but Rodwell is a star without question. So we had to fit him in however we could!