Wakefield Trinity have suffered a further double blow on the injury front with Renouf Atoni set to miss the next three months of action, and Caleb Hamlin-Uele also out for an unspecified period of time.

Trinity are struggling with injuries in the pack in the early stages of the new season, and their woes have now been compounded further with the loss of two more key middles.

Hamlin-Uele is struggling with a nerve problem, and Wakefield have to be patient and wait for that to settle down before he can return to action. However, there is no clear timeframe on how long that could be.

But Atoni has picked up a calf problem which has now been definitively diagnosed, and will ensure he misses the next three months at a minimum.

Powell said of the pair: “Caleb has got a nerve injury. I’ve had some of that myself in the recent past and it can take from a week to a fair while to come back. We’re not sure on Caleb.

“Renouf is different, he’s looking like a 12-week plus injury. It’s disappointing for Renouf and for us. It’s adding up for us but we’ve got pretty decent depth in the middle – though it’s being challenged at the moment.”

However, there is some positive news for Wakefield – with half-back Jake Trueman ready to come back into the fray having struggled with a back problem for a number of weeks.

That means Powell will be able to play two out-and-out half-backs alongside one another for the first time in several weeks, and the Wakefield coach insists Trueman is ready to go.

He said: “Truey is a smart player. It’s great to have him back. Hopefully he can get into the game; he’s been training hard but not doing a lot of the stuff he’s needed to do on the field.

“He’ll be fine with his fitness. Having two halves on the field and getting our spine something like will be great. That’s obviously a plus point.”

