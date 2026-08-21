Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell has hit out at the officials following their loss to Wigan on Friday: saying Max Jowitt’s try that was disallowed should ‘obviously’ have been given.

Trinity showed plenty of fight and spirit but ultimately fell to a third consecutive defeat to leave them further drifting from the top three. Losing 20-0 at half-time, the damage had been done by that point – though Wakefield won the second half and were beaten 26-12 at the Brick Community Stadium.

But the early moments were dominated by a hugely controversial moment concerning fullback Jowitt.

Powell slams Jowitt no try

Jowitt had appeared to ground the ball despite pressure from several Wigan defenders when the game was finely poised at 0-0.

However, the decision was sent upstairs as a no try before the video referee determined not only was there insufficient evidence to overturn the on-field call, but that Jowitt had knocked on in attempting to score.

It was a moment that left Powell furious – and he once again could not hide his frustrations post-match about it.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “You said to me after half-time it’s a try and it’s pretty obvious to me. Instead of one person getting it wrong, we’ve now got two. What’s the point of it all. It was obviously a try. I don’t get it, everyone makes mistakes I suppose but I thought there was a lot tonight.

“Losing games is part of rugby league but there’s a couple of things that were disappointing.”

Powell praises Wakefield effort

However, the Trinity coach was much more complimentary of his own side’s display, calling them ‘awesome’ for the majority of the contest against a Wigan side who are now sitting top after a 12th consecutive Super League win.

He said: “I thought we were awesome most of the game. We were a little bit off on our try line, we conceded some tries we’d want to do better.

“It was a tough game that we were in all the way through. We talked about their speed and if you give them loose ball and we gave them two tries when we had the ball. Ultimately that was the difference, but we should be proud of our effort. We weren’t too far off tonight so we can be really proud of that with what’s coming up.

“I think today was a marker for us. Last week was the only one really, we faded against Leeds but we had them on toast. If we can nail our game, what have we got to be worried about? I don’t think too much.”