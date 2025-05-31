The man who gave Rob Burrow his full debut as a Leeds Rhinos player has paid tribute to him as his side plan to travel to AMT Headingley and be part of a special afternoon on Saturday.

Leeds host Wakefield on Saturday afternoon in their annual MND awareness game, just two days out from the first anniversary of Burrow’s tragic passing last year.

Trinity coach Daryl Powell was the man who gave Burrow his full debut in 2001, and was his head coach in Burrow’s formative years as a player.

And Powell admitted he was honoured to have played a part in Burrow’s story.

“I am just proud to have been part of such an unbelievable person’s life,” he said.