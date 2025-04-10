Wakefield coach issues injury update on Trinity quartet ahead of St Helens clash

Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell has delivered a comprehensive injury update on four of his stars ahead of their trip to St Helens on Friday night.

Here’s what Powell had to say on each individual during Thursday morning’s pre-match press conference…

LRL RECOMMENDS: Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell takes aim at ‘ridiculous’ Super League fixture schedule

Has been struggling with an unspecified lower limb injury and spent some time in a protective boot recently; Named in 21-man squad for trip to Saints

“He’s just been going through a bit of a process of getting ready to play.

“He was getting a lot of aching pain after exercising, so it’s been a process of building him up through running.

“He’ll be a late call (ahead of Saints), but he’s ran again today, so it’ll either be this week or next week.

“It’s good to have him looking like he’s going to be back because he’s obviously an important player for us.

“We’ve got a couple of players who’ve been really important for us that have been sat out over the last few weeks.

“We’ll see how the next few weeks roll with people like Truey (Jake Trueman, muscle-related back issue) and Max.”

Broke his hand during last weekend’s Challenge Cup defeat at home against Leigh Leopards

“He had an operation on Tuesday to repair his hand, so you’re talking anything up to 10 weeks.

“Hopefully everything goes smoothly and he gets out of that (well) and he’s available again in the next eight-to-ten weeks.

“It’s very difficult to know with those types of injuries.”

Broke his ribs during last weekend’s Challenge Cup defeat at home against Leigh Leopards

“Three of four weeks (to return), I think.

“He’s pretty sore and he didn’t come into training the other day because he’s struggling to move.

“It’s good how he hung out there (against Leigh), it was pretty tough for him to get through it the way he did.

“He’s not available for a few weeks now, we’ve got decent depth in the outside-backs and in the wing position, so we’ll be good.”

Has been struggling with a hamstring issue for a few weeks

“He’s ran today, it was just a little bit early for him (to play in) this game.

“(The issue), it’s more coming from his back, but now it’s about coming out of that (back pain) and feeling comfortable with his hamstring.

“Through the week, he hasn’t really done much.

“He’s ran today and he’s got through okay. He won’t play tomorrow (at Saints), but I’m expecting him to be available for selection next week.”