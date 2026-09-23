Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell has hit out at the ‘disappointing’ ban given to prop Emre Guler: but has kept his cards close to his chest on who may replace him.

Guler will miss Trinity’s huge clash with Wigan Warriors on Saturday night after the club failed with an appeal to free him up to feature at the Brick Community Stadium, following his red card against Leigh Leopards last weekend.

And Powell, perhaps unsurprisingly given how he felt the incident warranted nothing more than the original red card, has expressed his frustration at the decision.

Wakefield coach addresses Guler red card

The Trinity boss said on Wednesday: “Look, it’s disappointing. Obviously, it’s heat of the moment.

“I felt like it was more of a palm when you look at under close inspection but we presented the evidence and obviously we didn’t win that, so it is what it is.

“I think we’ve got an outstanding squad, a group of players who are ready to go on Saturday, and there’s always going to be players who don’t get through for whatever reason, injury or other things.

“For this to happen last week after we’d brought Emre over is obviously disappointing, but we just have to move on and we feel like we’ve got an outstanding group of players, as I’ve said, and we’re going in and have a fair crack at this game.”

However, Powell has played it coy when it comes to who could step in and replace him.

Wakefield’s possible Guler replacements

He has several options at his disposal. Mike McMeeken could move in from the back row into the middle to cover for Guler’s absence, while either of Caius Faatili or Caleb Hamlin-Uele could step up and start the game.

But Powell refused to give too much away when asked by Love Rugby League over the changes.

He said: “Well, I’m not going to tell you about our team but we’ve got outstanding players who have been starting the game for us and doing a great job in that period where the game is set up, really.

“Our starting pack’s been immense in terms of that and then off the back of that, obviously the bench has been pretty good too so I’ve just got to get the balance right of the team and the bench and make sure that we can do both.”

But what Powell did admit was that he felt there would be minimal changes to the 17 that takes to the field against Wigan.

“There won’t be too many changes to the team, really. We’ll put a squad out when we need to and then I’ve got a couple of calls to make on who’s going to slot where. There’s some potential options in a couple of different positions, but it’s not going to change too much, to be honest.”