Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell has hinted that Cam Scott’s replacement at centre in 2027 may well be already within his squad – as well as revealing the club are ‘not too far away’ from completing their squad for next year.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Scott would depart Trinity at the end of this season to take up a two-year deal with hometown club Bradford Bulls.

Powell revealed on Thursday that Wakefield had decided to not offer Scott a new deal earlier this season, leading to his name being circulated on the market as a recruitment option – something already revealed by Love Rugby League.

And he has now hinted who could be next to step in when he leaves.

Wakefield’s Cam Scott replacement plan

Powell admitted the club will look on the transfer market for a possible new centre, but suggested that the club still see Oli Pratt as a contender to play the role long-term.

Pratt, who started his career as a centre, has excelled on the wing this season but he may now go back into the centres in 2027 – though Wakefield have already signed Leeds’ Ned McCormack, too.

When asked whether the Scott replacement would be internal or external, Powell said: “A little bit of both. We’re still looking at the moment but Pratty has played on the wing a lot, and we seem him as a centre down the track. I think recruitment will play a bit of a part in that and that depends on who is available.”

Powell also admitted that having signed the likes of Cameron Smith, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Emre Guler already for 2027, their plans for next year are already nearing completion.

He said: “I think we’re not too far away. There’s a couple of moving parts but we’re pretty solid; we’re always looking at earlier retentions which is important in the current market place too.”

Powell reveals Scott decision

Powell admitted it was Wakefield’s decision to move on from Scott rather than the player rejecting a new deal at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, but insisted he still has a huge role to play in 2026.

He said: “He’s been great, Cam. He’s a great fella who has been a really good player for us.

“We made a decision that we’d move in a different direction and that happens. It doesn’t take away what Cam has done with us, he’s been a high quality player for us and I know he’s looking forward to having a great season for the remainder of this year. The nature of the beast is that players move on and we wish him all the best when that comes around.”

Scott will play in a makeshift three-quarter line again on Friday when Wakefield travel to Hull.

Jayden Myers is out for several weeks with a shoulder problem and with the likes of Pratt and Corey Hall unavailable, it could lead to more reshuffling for Powell – with Seth Nikotemo potentially set to reprise his role in the centres.

He said: “We’ve got a few missing in the outside backs. We’ve been playing back rowers in the centre and there’s a few teams around who’ve had to do that, and it happens. Wigan had (Liam) Farrell playing in the centres for a fair while, St Helens do the same.. it just is what it is. You lose a few outside backs and you have to adjust.”

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