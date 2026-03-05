Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell admits his side’s performances have not been up to his expected standard in the early stages of the season, but remains hopeful they are not too far off clicking.

The Trin have won just one of their opening three games of the new campaign, a run which includes a defeat against newly-promoted Toulouse Olympique on the opening day as well as a 27-16 defeat to Warrington Wolves last time out.

They also struggled to pull away from Huddersfield in their only victory to date, and almost squandered an 18-4 lead in the final quarter of the game as the Giants came back to make it 18-16 come full-time.

This run of form leaves Wakefield sat in ninth heading into their round four meeting with Hull FC, who themselves will come with a point to prove after their own bumpy beginning to the new campaign.

Daryl Powell addresses Wakefield Trinity’s poor start as honest take offered

“We’re trying to find our best game and our best performance,” said Powell. “Some of that involves players coming into the team, and some of it is getting our heads around where we are at the moment and tidying up a bit. If we tidy up, we’re not too far away.

“It’s a long season, and I don’t think you can get too carried away either way at this stage of the year. Everyone is trying to find their feet and throw in some new interpretations of rules and create what we’ve got.

“I think everybody is motivated, but for different reasons – Wigan and the newly promoted clubs for example. We’re just trying to find our groove, but we’re three rounds in now, and it’s about time we started our season and get our performance levels right.

“The first three rounds, I don’t think the performances have been acceptable by [our standards]. We haven’t played as well as we wanted to, but it’s just around the corner, and I’m hoping that corner is tomorrow and we start playing the way we want to play.

“I’ve seen the boys today, and they look in a good frame of mind. They trained well today (Wednesday, 4th March), and we look good.”

As Powell suggests, this run is not what Wakefield would have wanted out of their opening three rounds, especially considering their lofty aspirations. They were the surprise package of the 2025 season, finishing sixth in the table in their first season back in the top flight, and came into the new campaign with their sights firmly set on the play-offs once again.

But, despite that new level of expectation, and potentially even pressure, Powell insists that it is not the reason for his side’s start.

“You could look at it that way, but every season is different,” said the head coach. “You have to take it as it comes. Expectation can sometimes have an impact, but that’s all in people’s heads, and we’ve got to put it behind us.

“Seasons sometimes start great for you and sometimes you don’t get exactly what you want, but that’s the beauty of a long season and coaching; helping a team and individuals work towards top performance, that’s what it’s all about.

“You never get everything you want, and you shouldn’t expect it either. For us, we have to put that behind us. It’s about what happens at the end of the season that’s key, and we just need to get ourselves some consistency from game-to-game and in-game. Then we’ll be ok.”

