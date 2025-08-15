Wakefield coach addresses Salford fixture postponement potential amid fan protest discussion

Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell says, as far as they are aware, it’s business as usual and Sunday’s game at Salford Red Devils will go ahead.

Trinity, who are hoping to move back into the Super League play-off spots this weekend, are scheduled to travel to financially-stricken Salford on Sunday afternoon.

But with the Red Devils‘ crisis worsening seemingly by the day, just as there was at this stage last week ahead of their game against Hull FC, there is an ever-growing doubt that the hosts are going to be able to cobble a side together.

Their 18 that took on Hull last week, beaten 80-6, included ten loanees: and seven of those were signed in the last couple of days before the game.

This is one of two times Wakefield are scheduled to face Paul Rowley’s side in their last six games of the ‘regular season’, having beaten them 72-10 at Belle Vue already back in May.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday morning, Trinity head coach Powell said: “I haven’t had any communication either way, to be honest.

“We’re just getting on with it and I don’t think we can even worry about that, it’ll come when it comes if there is a decision.

“As far as I’m aware, we’re playing Sunday.

“Our preparation has been great and the boys have trained class today, we’ve done a lot of 13-on-13.

“It was really intense, we’re in a great place and we’re playing on Sunday (as far as we know).”

If Sunday’s game does go ahead as planned, it will see Salford’s newly-founded supporters group, ‘The 1873’, protest against the club’s under-fire owners.

Addressing that, and any interruptions to the game itself that may come with it, Powell said: “We can’t do anything about it. We’ll make the players aware, and then they’ll just get on with the game.

“I don’t think it’s going to do rugby league any good if they (the fans) do (interrupt the game), but that’s going to be a decision made by other people.

“For us, we’ll just get on with the game. You always try and make players aware of different scenarios, but we’re ready to play and whatever happens, happens.

“We’ll just turn up and manage what we need to manage on the day.”

