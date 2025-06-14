Victor Radley has suffered another HIA on Saturday during Sydney Roosters’ win over Newcastle Knights, sparking more fears about his health.

Radley left the field during the Roosters’ 12-8 triumph on Saturday and ultimately didn’t return after being diagnosed with Category 1 symptoms and failing his Head Injury Assessment.

He will now enter the NRL’s concussion protocols and undergo a mandatory 11-day stand-down, ruling him out of next weekend’s game against the Cowboys.

But it is the second time this season he has failed a HIA and been forced to be stood down. He has also undergone five separate Head Injury Assessments this year alone.

The most recent of those was a fortnight ago against the Raiders, when Radley insisted he was okay to play on but was forced from the field by an independent doctor, and was deemed to be displaying Category 2 concussion symptoms.

On that occasion Radley was able to return to the action but on Saturday, he was ruled out of the remainder of the contest.

It is the seventh time Radley has had a failed HIA in the last four seasons, and the latest blow will only enhance some calls from earlier this year for him to put his health first.

The news over Radley obviously represents an ongoing concern for Shaun Wane and England, too. Radley is a hugely influential figure both on and off the field for the national team and will play a pivotal role in England’s bid to regain the Ashes this autumn if available.

But he will definitely miss the Roosters’ next match after suffering another head knock on Saturday, leaving him on the sidelines again.

